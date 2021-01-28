Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,184 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 325.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $38,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 96.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

NYSE AR opened at $7.54 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 4.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $895.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.