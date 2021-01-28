Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Anthem updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 24.50 EPS.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $290.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.26. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Truist lifted their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.86.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.