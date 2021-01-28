Anthony John Samaha Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Reabold Resources Plc (RBD.L) (LON:RBD) Stock

Reabold Resources Plc (RBD.L) (LON:RBD) insider Anthony John Samaha acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Reabold Resources Plc (RBD.L) stock traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.58 ($0.01). 117,042,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,651,650. Reabold Resources Plc has a one year low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.83 ($0.01). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.61. The company has a market cap of £39.40 million and a PE ratio of -5.99.

About Reabold Resources Plc (RBD.L)

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. Its exploration licenses include PEDL 183 license area situated in the United Kingdom; Monroe Swell, West Brentwood, and Grizzly Island license areas located in the United States; Parta exploration license area situated in Romania; and Wessex Basin license area located in Corallian, the United Kingdom.

