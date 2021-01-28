Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

ANFGF opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. Antofagasta has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.75.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

