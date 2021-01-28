Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 10.2% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp raised its position in Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

