Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $141.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.99. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

