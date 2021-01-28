Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

Shares of AAPL traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,370,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,761,492. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.45 and its 200 day moving average is $117.99. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

