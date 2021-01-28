Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIT stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.10. 259,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,083. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 149.19 and a beta of 1.47.

AIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $53,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $116,907.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $521,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

