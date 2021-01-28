Applied Research Investments LLC Invests $3.73 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,906 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.6% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 578.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $406.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

