Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APRE. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $41.12. The company has a market cap of $113.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.10.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. Analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 123.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,475,000 after acquiring an additional 131,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 125.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 335,926 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

