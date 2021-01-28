Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apyx Medical’s earnings. Apyx Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apyx Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apyx Medical.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 64.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.47. 48,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $324.58 million, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.72. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,611,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 57.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 558,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 204,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 273.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 107,448 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

