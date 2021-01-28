Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Gap Up to $5.90

Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $7.24. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 109,562 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.97 million, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 67.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 343.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

