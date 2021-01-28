Arcblock (ABT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.61 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $10.80 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00075987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.73 or 0.00933343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00051227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.76 or 0.04424028 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017944 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

ABT is a token. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

