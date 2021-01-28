ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Price Up 6.9%

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s share price rose 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.46. Approximately 6,462,068 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 4,978,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

MT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $896,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

