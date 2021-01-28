Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM opened at $49.58 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.