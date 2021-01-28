Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $138.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.13.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,692,393. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

