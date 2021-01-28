Argus Increases Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $20.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Argus from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

Regions Financial stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 96,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 50,174 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 497,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

