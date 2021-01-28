Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 6,325 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,055 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.8% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Walmart by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,095 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 37,196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Walmart by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 487,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,233,000 after acquiring an additional 27,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $406.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

