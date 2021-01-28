Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $324.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANET. Credit Suisse Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. FBN Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.05.

Arista Networks stock traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $310.48. 34,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,373. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $320.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $26,588.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total value of $8,419,957.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,317 shares of company stock valued at $91,119,118 in the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $65,386,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,397,000 after purchasing an additional 262,329 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $34,987,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,677,000 after purchasing an additional 143,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 434.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,060,000 after purchasing an additional 118,045 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

