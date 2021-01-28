ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $100.71 on Thursday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $114.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.60.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.