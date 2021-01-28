ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,757,000 after buying an additional 1,518,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,664,000 after purchasing an additional 431,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,249,000 after purchasing an additional 424,904 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 314,951 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,679,000 after purchasing an additional 204,609 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $138.35 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $149.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.87 and a 200 day moving average of $103.65.

