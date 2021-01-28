Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,683 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $2,670,964.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,521,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,139,002.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,414 shares of company stock worth $14,026,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARWR. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.45 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $86.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.13 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

