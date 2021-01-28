Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L) (LON:ATS) Shares Gap Up to $354.00

Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L) (LON:ATS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $354.00, but opened at $367.00. Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L) shares last traded at $357.20, with a volume of 101,269 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 393.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 322.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £144.47 million and a P/E ratio of 36.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L) Company Profile (LON:ATS)

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

