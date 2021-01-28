Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 270,877 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 270,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,503,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Prologis by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,834 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,890,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Prologis by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,577,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,084,000 after acquiring an additional 718,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Prologis by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,950,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,451,000 after acquiring an additional 554,539 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Shares of PLD opened at $103.28 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

