Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 1,096,321 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 298.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096,321 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $29,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -91.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $22.64.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 75,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $1,283,747.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 125,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $2,088,398.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,398.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,566,760 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,362. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

