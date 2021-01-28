Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 214,659 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 871,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,659 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $19,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 167.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 53.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 950,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,718,000 after purchasing an additional 331,205 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 86.8% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 46,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOLD. Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.37.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

