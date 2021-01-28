Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750,862 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $31,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 277,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 157,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 55,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.53.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,700 shares of company stock worth $8,993,550. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

