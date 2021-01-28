Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $16.31 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 517,756 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $16,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LW opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

