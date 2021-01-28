Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $21.61 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,041 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 371,701 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,681,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $156,614,000 after acquiring an additional 633,678 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 636.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 654,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,195,000 after buying an additional 565,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after buying an additional 409,576 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

NYSE CVS opened at $72.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $65.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

