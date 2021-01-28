Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $25.06 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 961,881 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $25,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 148.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,235 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 41,333 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,188.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

Shares of FCX opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of -286.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.