Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $34.45 Million Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,023,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 887,272 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $34,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,452 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $3,893,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

AUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

