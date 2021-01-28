Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 218,693 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,119,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218,693 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vale were worth $18,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 90.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

