Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) and Arista Investors (OTCMKTS:ARINA) Head to Head Review

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) and Arista Investors (OTCMKTS:ARINA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Arista Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 1 5 7 0 2.46 Arista Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus target price of $124.14, suggesting a potential upside of 7.81%. Given Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is more favorable than Arista Investors.

Volatility & Risk

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arista Investors has a beta of -1.07, suggesting that its share price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.0% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Arista Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 11.04% 16.19% 4.19% Arista Investors N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Arista Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $7.20 billion 3.08 $668.80 million $3.65 31.55 Arista Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Arista Investors.

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats Arista Investors on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. It offers brokerage and consulting services to businesses and organizations, including commercial, not-for-profit, and public entities, as well as individuals in the areas of insurance placement, risk of loss management, and management of employer sponsored benefit programs. This segment also assist retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; acts as a brokerage wholesaler, and managing general agent or managing general underwriter distributing specialized insurance coverage's for underwriting enterprises; and performs activities, including marketing, underwriting, issuing policies, collecting premiums, appointing and supervising other agents, paying claims, and negotiating reinsurance. The company's Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises and public entities; and claims management, loss control consulting, and insurance property appraisal services. The company offers its services through a network of correspondent insurance brokers and consultants. It serves commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

Arista Investors Company Profile

Arista Investors Corp. administers and manages New York statutory disability benefits, New Jersey temporary disability benefits, and Hawaii temporary disability insurance. It offers employee benefits coverage, such as critical illness coverage, dental insurance, disability insurance, life insurance, and vision insurance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.