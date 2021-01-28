Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.75 and last traded at $73.91. 638,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 647,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARVN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.08.

Get Arvinas alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Arvinas by 2,049.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Arvinas by 479.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Arvinas by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.