Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.61.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $558.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $1,066,713.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $409,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,228 shares of company stock worth $1,583,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

