Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $34.46, with a volume of 219771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

In other news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $32,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,247.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $260,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.41.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

