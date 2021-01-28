Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires 1,466 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 1.3% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,041,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 414.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after buying an additional 142,833 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,678,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,425,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 444,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,954,000 after buying an additional 79,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FTEC stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.39. 237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,820. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $109.16.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.