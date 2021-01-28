Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys New Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,779,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

FCOM stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.68. 240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,580. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29.

