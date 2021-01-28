Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys New Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 20.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,123 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 6,311,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,510,000 after buying an additional 619,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 265,982.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,283,000 after buying an additional 3,441,819 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP lifted its position in CarGurus by 52.9% during the third quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,119,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $23,793,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,323. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.07.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 5,830 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $586,763.88. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,392 shares of company stock worth $5,310,272. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

