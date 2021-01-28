Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $898,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $19,754,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 449.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 16,516 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.17. 260,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,369,749. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.87. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

