Atlas Private Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $108.57. 17,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.48. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $110.65.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

