Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 19,059 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management reduced its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,059 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 3.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,176,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,303,000 after buying an additional 1,040,230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,927,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,036,000 after buying an additional 403,152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,952,000 after buying an additional 842,996 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,737,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,780,000 after buying an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,320,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,219,000 after buying an additional 395,757 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,384. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.