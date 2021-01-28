Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 282 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $28,927,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,326,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,011,000 after purchasing an additional 305,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 36.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,361,000 after buying an additional 91,597 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Diageo by 23.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,131,000 after buying an additional 76,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

DEO traded up $7.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.87. 3,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.95. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $165.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.