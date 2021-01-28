Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 674 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRV stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,577. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

