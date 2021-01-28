Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,326,000 after buying an additional 1,194,281 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,186,000 after buying an additional 681,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,859,000 after buying an additional 321,134 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,854,000 after purchasing an additional 298,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,660,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,662,000 after purchasing an additional 257,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $217.30 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $110.01 and a fifty-two week high of $250.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.10. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of -120.06, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.33.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.