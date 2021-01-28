Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.20-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $475-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472.08 million.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $9.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.02. 3,001,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,292. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.10. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $250.03. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of -132.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist cut shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.33.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

