Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Gap Down to $2.22

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.22, but opened at $1.98. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 153,472 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $149.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 119,497.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.27% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

