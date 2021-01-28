AT&T (NYSE:T) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

