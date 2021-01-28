ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) (LON:ATQT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.85

ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) (LON:ATQT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 44.85 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 42.71 ($0.56), with a volume of 96921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.55).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market cap of £92.19 million and a PE ratio of -23.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) Company Profile (LON:ATQT)

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides e-commerce site search, merchandising, and product recommendation technology in the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, other European countries, and internationally. It offers Software as a Service solutions in the areas of search, navigation, recommendations, personalization, merchandising, and internationalization.

