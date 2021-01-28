Auctus (AUC) Trading 90.1% Higher Over Last Week

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 90.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000515 BTC on exchanges. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $21,144.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00071013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.96 or 0.00895788 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00054413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.05 or 0.04315109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018035 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014689 BTC.

Auctus (AUC) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,908,410 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org.

Auctus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

